Broadcast Magazine

End Credits: Sharon Levy

2023-10-03T11:58:00

Sharon Levy (2)_9717

The Endemol Shine North America chief executive on her passion for gift-wrapping, HBO’s Warrior and missing out on a circus career

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now