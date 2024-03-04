Broadcast Magazine

In conversation: Harnessing the power of real life drama

By Shilpa Ganatra 2024-03-04T15:45:00

mr_bates_vs_the_post_office_itvx_31_0

The directors of ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office and Breathtaking discuss their different approaches to making series based on real events, and how to ensure they have an impact off screen

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now