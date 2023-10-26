Broadcast Magazine

Roy Ackerman: A good old co-pro may hold key for future of indie docs

By 2023-10-26T06:00:00

Roy Ackerman

Streamer interest may be waning and budgets getti ng smaller but co-pros with PSBs offer a route to success

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now