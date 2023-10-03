Broadcast Magazine

Turning up the heat in dating shows

By Shilpa Ganatra 2023-10-03T08:51:00

Perfect Match

The creatives behind some of the latest formats on freshening up the genre and the key ingredients for a hit show

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now