Broadcasters

Trail: Big Beasts, Apple TV+

2023-04-03T08:33:00

Apple_TV_Big_Beasts_key_art_16_9

Plimsoll Productions nature series featuring some of the world’s most massive species filmed across 17 countries

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 