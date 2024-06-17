Broadcasters

Trail: In the Eye of the Storm, Discovery Channel

2024-06-17T16:18:00

screenshot_2024-06-14_at_11.08.56_am

An adrenaline-inducing television experience with harrowing eyewitness accounts of natural disasters and survival. Produced by Arrow Media

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 