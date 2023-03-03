Broadcasters

Trail: Monster Factory, Apple TV+

2023-03-03T16:22:00

ATV_Monster_Factory_key_art_16x9_big_image_post.jpg.large_2x

Doc series that goes behind the scenes at the eponymous wrestling school in New Jersey. Co-produced by Vox Media Studios and Public Record

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 