Broadcasters

Trail: My Kind of Country, Apple TV+

2023-03-13T09:58:00

My_Kind_of_Country_Photo_FL0102

Contestants from across the globe compete to become the next major country music performer. Co-produced by Done+Dusted and Hello Sunshine

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 