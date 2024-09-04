Broadcasters

Video: Back From the Brink: Reimagining The Future of Television

2024-09-04T08:23:00

SW207386

Opening panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival, including Patrick Holland, Nicola Shindler, Dan McGolpin, Jordan Schwarzenberger and Nicola Howson

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 