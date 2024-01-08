Behind-the-scenes tennis docuseries Break Point has added a number of new players for its second series.

With all six episodes available on Netflix from 10 January, the second outing for the Box To Box production will feature Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev and Tommy Paul, in addition to the returning Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Maria Sakkari and Nick Kyrgios.

The second series will cover the 2023 tennis season, which saw Novak Djokovic again dominate in the men’s, except for Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win, while the women’s had more variety - Sabalenka won the Australian Open and became world no.1 for the first time, Iga Swiatek winning the French Open and ending the year as world no.1, Markéta Vondroušová winning Wimbledon, and Gauff winning her first major at the US Open.

Box To Box also produces F1 docuseries Drive To Survive, and Netflix turned to it again for this series, as well as similar series covering golf (Full Swing), and cycling (Unchained) on the streaming giant. Break Point and Full Swing were renewed for second series during 2023.

Netflix released a trailer for the second series at the end of last year, which you can watch below.