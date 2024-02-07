The BBC will broadcast 15 Super League and World Club Challenge matches live following a rights deal with Rugby League Commercial.

Ten matches will be available on linear channels and iPlayer, including the annual World Club Challenge between the Super League winners and the Australian National Rugby League. A further five fixtures will be shown through iPlayer and the BBC Sport app and website.

Rugby League Commercial, which has a long-term strategic partnership with IMG, also recently launched D2C platform SuperLeague+, which will stream all 164 matches from the competition live internationally. Sky Sports is the UK home of the Super League, agreeing a three-year deal in October to broadcast every game from the league.

The BBC’s coverage will begin on 17 February, with Castleford Tigers and reigning champion Wigan Warriors kicking off at 5pm on BBC2 and iPlayer. A week later this will be followed by the World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and NRL champions Penrith Panthers - which is currently scheduled to air on BBC2 at 8pm on 24 February.

Highlights and clips of key moments from every Super League match on the BBC Sport website and app the following morning after each match has finished, with highlights from the Grand Final also on one of its linear channels.

The Super League, which was created in 1996, had been on Sky Sports exclusively since its inception until Channel 4 made ten matches-a-season free-to-air in 2021. The BBC has previously shown highlights of the competition through the Super League Show.

The BBC has also renewed its deal to air the Challenge Cup. Two men’s quarter finals, the women and men’s semi-finals and the women’s, men’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cup Finals will be broadcast on BBC TV, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app. This begins with Barrow v Oldham on 10 February, and will then continue on the 24 and 25 February with the fourth round. The fifth round will be played on the weekend of 9 and 10 March, and the sixth round will be on the 23 and 24 March with one match from each of those rounds broadcast on BBC digital platforms.

The BBC’s Rugby League Podcast will also return on BBC Sounds for the coming season.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “Nothing beats live sporting action and, combined with our team’s outstanding expert commentary and coverage, this new deal will deliver so much for rugby league fans to enjoy. With more live games than ever before on the BBC, including live Super League matches for the very first time, and a new digital highlights package which will show the key action from the weekend’s matches, we are really excited about our expanded offer for this great sport.”

Rhodri Jones, managing director for Rugby League Commercial, added: “This is a landmark agreement for rugby league. Securing live free to air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership, means there will be more visibility than ever before. To guarantee the Challenge Cup coverage for a further three years also is testament to the BBC’s commitment to one of the oldest rugby tournaments in the world, whilst acknowledging the sport of rugby league is for everyone, with their continued coverage of the Women’s and Wheelchair competitions. The platform is now set for our players to show off their skill, speed and passion for those in the stadia, and to those watching at home.”