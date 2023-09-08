The BBC will air five live England rugby league matches over the Autumn.

While ITV is broadcasting the rugby union Rugby World Cup, England’s men’s, women’s, and wheelchair rugby league sides will be on the BBC following the Rugby League World Cup being shown by the broadcaster last year.

The World Cup winning wheelchair side will have a replay of its final with France at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on 5 November, which will be shown by BBC2 and iPlayer. Tom Halliwell’s side defeated France 28-24 in the final last year, and will be hoping for a repeat.

This will follow a double header on 4 November, also at Leeds, this time at Headingley. England women’s team will face Wales at 12pm on BBC2 and iPlayer and the men’s side will have the final test of their series with Tonga at 2.30pm on BBC1 and iPlayer.

The other men’s games against Tonga will also be shown on BBC1 and iPlayer, with the first game at 2.30pm on 22 October in St. Helens and the second at 2.30pm on 28 October in Huddersfield. It is a first-ever series between England and Tonga, and the first meeting between the nations since the classic World Cup semi-final in 2017 when England just held off a thrilling late fightback in Auckland.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, who announced her impending retirement this week, said: “All 61 games of last year’s exhilarating Rugby League World Cup, across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments, were broadcast live on the BBC. It was a privilege to be the home of that tournament, and it’s a privilege to continue to broadcast live rugby league internationals on free-to-air television. Alongside the England men’s series against Tonga and the home nation Women’s clash between England and Wales, it is a tantalising prospect to have a re-match of last year’s thrilling wheelchair final between England and France live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.”

Rhodri Jones, managing director of Rugby League Commercial, added: “We are delighted to confirm both that the England wheelchair team will return to action on November 5 with a rematch against France, and that BBC Sport will provide coverage to the nation of all five of our home England internationals this autumn. Last year’s World Cup was such a positive event for the sport, with huge support for our three England teams as they won 10 games out of 10 to reach the semi finals of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, and the wheelchair team going on to be crowned world champions on a truly memorable night in Manchester.

“BBC Sport’s coverage ensured that the success of all three teams was celebrated by the widest possible audience, and now we can look forward to a repeat in 2023. With confirmation of a first wheelchair rugby league international in the superb facilities of the First Direct Arena the following day, it promises to be a memorable weekend of rugby league in Leeds.”