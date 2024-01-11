The BBC has agreed a deal to air AFCON 2024, showing ten matches free-to-air after Sky Sports revealed it would show every single fixture earlier this week.

The BBC’s ten games include the opening fixture between host Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau on 13 January, as well as the final on 11 February. The matches will be shown through BBC3 and BBC iPlayer, with the other eight made up of a group stage clash between Ghana and Egypt on 18 January, two games from the round of 16, two quarter-finals, and both semi-finals.

The semi-finals and final will have a full presentation, with Jermaine Jenas hosting alongside a number of African international players in the studio and commentating. Specific pundits and commentary teams will be revealed in due course.

In addition to the live coverage, there will also be highlights from all of the matches at the tournament available on the BBC Sport website and social channels.

Stephen Lyle, head of football at BBC Sport, said: “We are thrilled to bring audiences live, free to air coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations once again. In 2021, AFCON delivered the highest audience for BBC3 since it returned as a linear channel at 1.3m, demonstrating the strong demand from audiences. Our TV rights package includes 10 matches from across every stage of the competition, meaning fans can follow the excitement and drama of this huge international competition from beginning to end.”

Sky Sports and the BBC also shared the rights, with the same split of fixtures, for the last AFCON in 2021. IMG is distributing AFCON rights globally, including in the UK and Ireland, after it agreed a deal late last year.