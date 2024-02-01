The channel will utilise DAZN’s archive and kicks off with a new season of its No Days Off series

DAZN has launched a YouTube channel called DAZN Sport as a home for original storytelling on the lives of top athletes.

The channel will utilise DAZN’s archive for social distribution. It launches alongside a new season of DAZN Group’s content studio Team Whistle’s No Days Off series, debuting with professional climber Shauna Coxsey (pictured above).

No Days Off is an original series that profiles both professional and up-and-coming athletes as they train to be the best alongside their respective support systems.

The franchise has had 7.1 billion lifetime views to date, while partnering with a variety of brands across its different seasons.

DAZN’s YouTube channel will also be populated with DAZN owned documentaries and other content they have global rights to, as well as original shorts that span from hosted storytelling to viral reactions.

DAZN is also looking to create sponsored and bespoke social-first content opportunities on its YouTube channel for brands to align themselves with major sporting moments and athletes.

Damian Smyth, VP of Global Sales at DAZN, said: “Working closely with Whistle, as our in-house social content studio, means we can combine expertise to further expand our monetization strategy. We are starting by launching a new “DAZN Sport” YouTube Channel, with a multisport content slate filled with authentic and uplifting stories that sponsors, brands and advertisers can get behind in a meaningful way.”

Coxsey adds: “There aren’t a lot of female climbers out there that get national media attention. It was a real privilege to be asked by DAZN and Whistle to be in the first ever episode of ‘No Days Off’ on the channel, which is not only really cool for me but also for my sport. That it is being recognised on such a prestigious channel, and in such a big way, is great.”

Dustin Fleischman EVP of Revenue & Brand Strategy at Team Whistle, said: “We have seen success with brands around original social content that demonstrates authentic storytelling across both mid and short form formats, to connect audiences with their favorite athletes and entertainers.

We are excited to access DAZN’s rights and talent to build a content strategy around it that will be appealing and accessible to advertisers.”