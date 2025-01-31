Every game from American football league will be available as an add-on subscription through the broadcaster

DAZN and American football competition the European League of Football have agreed an exclusive eight-year partnership.

The competition’s current D2C platform will come to an end, and all 101 games from the 2025 season will be available through an ELF Game Pass product on DAZN. This will be available as an add-on or standalone subscription, much like NFL Game Pass, National League, Rally TV, PGA Tour Pass and FIBA’s Courtside 1891 platforms on DAZN.

The next season of the European League of Football gets underway in May, with teams from across the continent taking part, including Rhein Fire, Berlin Thunder, Hamburg Sea Devils, Munich Ravens, Stuttgart Surge, Frankfurt Galaxy, Cologne Centurios (all Germany), Vienna Vikings, Raiders Tirol (both Austria), Fehérvár Enthroners (Hungary), Panthers Wroclaw (Poland), Prague Lions (Czech Republic), Helvetic Mercenaries (Switzerland), Madrid Bravos (Spain), Paris Musketeers (France) and newcomer Nordic Storm (Denmark).

Zeljko Karajica, managing director of the ELF, said: “The long-term partnership with DAZN marks a landmark moment in ELF’s history. With DAZN at our side, we can continue to drive forward our vision of establishing American football as an integral part of the European sports scene and popularising it worldwide.

“The combination of an innovative platform and enormous reach will allow us to bring the games and stories of the ELF to millions of fans around the world. This is a huge step for the league, its franchises and football in Europe. We are convinced that this collaboration will play a key role in growing our fan base, further igniting passion for the sport and taking the European League of Football to a new level.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “The European League of Football is a dynamic newcomer in European sport. As the International Home of NFL Game Pass, DAZN is driving the rapid growth in popularity of American Football in Europe. The ELF has proven its potential to drive this further. Our mission at DAZN is to offer the most attractive and diverse experience, and the ELF shares this ambition with it high-energy content. With this partnership, DAZN will create a global home for the ELF, reaching new audiences and growing the popularity of American Football in Europe.”