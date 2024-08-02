Restaurants, bars, clubs, casinos and hotels will be able to purchase access to matches to show live at their venues

DAZN is offering commercial premises in France the opportunity to purchase live Ligue 1 games to show at restaurants, bars, clubs, casinos and hotels.

From the start of the 2024/25 season, DAZN is the new home of Ligue 1 football in France, and will provide commercial premises nine live matches per round.

Tom Tregelles, EVP commercial at DAZN, said: “Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches will now be available across bars and restaurants nationwide via DAZN’s commercial offering. Benefitting from the high quality of the content and the excellent value of the proposition, businesses can attract more people into their venues by partnering with DAZN.

“We are on a journey to become the ultimate destination for all sports fans, and maximising B2B opportunities plays a significant part in this ambition, while also growing our reach and revenues.”