We’re All Golfers series promotes the benefits of golf to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities

England Golf has launched a video series, We’re All Golfers, promoting inclusivity in the sport.

The series promotes the physical, social and mental health benefits the sport brings to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, with the aim of growing participation.

The three-part series will come out over the following weeks, championing individual stories of how players from across the country adapt the sport to suit their needs so they can enjoy the benefits golf brings.

England Golf communications & data director Ben White said: “We’re All Golfers provides us with the unique opportunity to champion and showcase some of the previously unheralded stories of golfers from across the country. In particular it has been inspiring and a privilege to be able to work with individuals who have come from a wide range of backgrounds and personal circumstances to reap the various benefits golf has to offer.

“This campaign highlights the dedicated work England Golf is leading on to ensure that golf is a sport for everybody no matter your age, gender, ability or background. I hope the We’re All Golfers series inspires people from across the country to come and give golf a try if they haven’t before. With so many ways to play, we are ensuring it is accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

You can watch the launch video below.