ITV will be showing the race in homes around the UK

The Grand National will be shown by 30 broadcasters around the globe, including on ITV in the UK.

Other broadcasters secured by HBA Media and Racecourse Media Group for the race include OTT sports streaming platform Fancode showing all three days of the Grand National Festival in India, Viaplay (pan Europe), Setanta (Balkans and Eurasia), Polsat (Poland) and WeDoTV (Germany, Switzerland, Austria). SuperSport and ESPN Star+ will guarantee pan-regional live coverage across Africa, and South America and the Caribbean.

In addition to ITV, RMG, which manages the media rights on behalf of Aintree Racecourse’s owner, the Jockey Club, will air the race through its own TV channel, Racing TV, to 10,000 pubs in the UK and Ireland. Virgin Media will screen the race in homes in Ireland.

Sport 24 will broadcast the race on 27 airlines and cruise lines, and CNN will cover the race for its flagship World Sport programme while Trans World Sport will provide exposure and news outlets will receive content via via Reuters and SNTV.

Grand National broadcasters North and South America: TVG, NYRA (US); Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, HPI (Canada); ESPN Star+ (50 countries in Latin America, Caribbean) and SportsMax (32 countries in Caribbean). Africa, MENA and Sub-Continent: SuperSport (48 countries in Africa), Racing 240 (16 countries in Southern Africa), Dubai Racing Channel (17 countries in MENA), Fancode, Sony Pictures Network (India and subcontinent) Asia Pacific: Sky Thoroughbred Central (Australia), Trackside (New Zealand), Green Channel (Japan, highlights), Wasu (China, highlights) Europe: ITV (UK); Racing TV (UK, Republic of Ireland); Virgin Media 1 (Republic of Ireland); Equidia (France); SilkNet (Georgia); Viaplay (Pan Europe), Polsat (Poland), Setanta (Baltics and Eurasia), Wedo TV (Germany, Switzerland and Austria).

Dickon White, The Jockey Club’s regional director for the North West, said: “The wide range of interest from international broadcasters further endorses the Randox Grand National’s status as the world’s most famous Jumps race, if not the most famous horse race anywhere on the planet.

“Working with RMG and HBA Media, we are delighted to attract what will be a truly global audience including via some of the biggest names in sports broadcasting.”