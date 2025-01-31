Padel tournament the Hexagon Cup has renewed its partnership with Story10.

The video production and distribution company, which was also on board for the inaugural tournament last year, will again distribute and promote highlights from the competition - which is currently underway in Madrid, Spain. ITVX and DAZN are both broadcasting the Hexagon Cup in the UK.

Story10 will send these out to its global distribution network of 700+ broadcast channels and 8,500+ digital sites. Last time round, this resulted in the content being used by over 275 media outlets across 78 global markets, providing 2.5 million video impressions across sports, news, and entertainment websites.

The company will also provide bespoke reporting and detailed campaign performance metrics for use tailoring content or showing value to sponsors.

Tim Godfrey, strategic advisor to the Hexagon Cup said: “Story10 has played a vital role in expanding the Hexagon Cup’s global presence. Their expertise in delivering compelling content to audiences worldwide aligns seamlessly with our mission to elevate padel and establish the Hexagon Cup as a marquee event in the sport.”

James Dobbs, managing director of Story10’s parent company SNTV, added: “The growth of padel continues unabated and we’re delighted to support the Hexagon Cup further that growth. Our ability to connect this premium event with audiences worldwide is hugely exciting for us and demonstrates Story10’s unique position in the storytelling and audience engagement ecosystem.”