Ian Wright has announced that he will leave Match Of The Day at the end of the season.

Wright first appeared as a pundit on the show in 2002, before leaving in 2008 and then returning in 2015. He also appeared on it as a player during a career best known for his times at Crystal Palace and Arsenal, and became half of the first father-son punditry team on the show in May - when he appeared alongside his son, Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wright said: “After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season. I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

“Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, ’This is my Graceland’. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

“I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while, maybe my birthday earlier this year fast tracked it a little, but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.

“I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race.”

Current host Gary Lineker wrote in response, “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside you, Ian. One of my favourite people on the planet. Farewell my friend.”

Meanwhile, head of BBC Sport content Philip Bernie said: “Ian has been a wonderful star player on MOTD since his first appearance over 20 years ago. His insight, wit and warmth have richly entertained and informed all those watching him. We will miss his unique style and presence when he goes at the end of this season, but we will be sure to give him the send-off he deserves.”

Away from Match Of The Day, Wright has also worked as a pundit on men’s and women’s international tournaments for the BBC and ITV, winning the Broadcast Sport Award for Best Pundit in 2022 for his ITV work. He has also fronted documentaries such as Home Truths, a BBC programme on his upbringing and his abusive childhood.