The ICC has revealed the broadcasters for the 2024 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

The tournament begins in UAE on 3 October, with 23 games to be played over 18 days before the final in Dubai on 20 October. It had originally been slated to take place in Bangladesh, but was moved in August after civil unrest in the country. Both England and Scotland are taking part, alongside Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Sky Sports will air the competition in the UK and Ireland, as part of a long-term deal the broadcaster penned with the ICC last year. Meanwhile, Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar will show it in India, broadcasting games in the English world feed as well as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentary options.

Meanwhile, Willow TV will show it in the US and Canada, Starzon in the UAE and MENA, Prime Video in Australia, Sky Sports NZ in New Zealand, SuperSport in South Africa and 52 Sub-Saharan territories, Maharaja TV in Sri Lanka, PTV and Ten Sports in Pakistan, and ESPN in the Caribbean. ICC.tv will stream the tournament live and free in all territories without a broadcast deal.