IMG has extended its partnership with PGL Esports until the end of 2025.

It will continue as PGL’s exclusive partner for media, sponsorship, and data rights on all of its compeitions, including the Copenhagen CS2 Major - which will be the first Valve-sanctioned event for the new title, Counter-Strike 2.

Currently, PGL is running the Western Europe and North America rounds of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC), the official tournament format of the popular video game Dota 2. With 50.2 million total views and a peak audience of 195,000 so far, DPC is one of the world’s most popular esports tournaments.

Previously IMG has worked with PGL on media and sponsorship, including on the CS:GO Major Championship 2022 in Antwerp, which recorded a peak viewership of 2.1 million and broke the record for the biggest attendance of any indoor esports event, with over 20,000 attendees for the final.

Silviu Stroie, PGL Esports CEO, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with IMG. Over the last few years, we have come together to propel esports to new horizons, setting the benchmark for rights and sponsorship growth in the industry. We are excited to drive this partnership forward and add greater value to all our partners and events.”

Joe Jenkins, commercial manager for esports at IMG Media, added: “PGL has established itself as a frontrunner in esports production, producing some of the most sought-after tournaments on the calendar. The last few years have witnessed a rapid rise in the popularity and commercial viability of competitive CSGO & Dota2 events, and we look forward to helping PGL capitalise on the vast potential of its impressive event portfolio.”