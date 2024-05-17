The IOC and Netflix have partnered on a number of documentary series related to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Simone Biles: Rising, produced by Religion Of Sports in association with the Olympic Channel, will follow the most decorated gymnast of all time as she hopes to return to the biggest stage this summer. The first two episodes will be available on Netflix in July.

Sprint follows the lives of some of the fastest sprinters around the globe, and its second series will be available shortly after the Games - covering the build up to and during the event. It is produced by Box To Box Films in association with the Olympic Channel, and features the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson.

Finally, Olympic Men’s Basketball, produced by Words & Pictures, the Olympic Channel and Higher Ground Productions, will examine the gold medal contenders for the sport this year. The six-episode will also look at what has made the sport so popular around the world, but no release date has been annouced as yet.

The productions are supported by the International Gymnastics Federation, the International Basketball Federation and World Athletics.

Jérôme Parmentier, VP for media rights and content partnerships at the IOC, said: “The upcoming Netflix sports series offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of Olympic athletes who are at the heart of the Olympic Games, delivering inspiring stories and perspectives. These series will build excitement ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will be broadcast by our Media Rights-Holders across the globe.”

These production aim to build on The Redeem Team, the first collaborative feature documentary between the IOC and Netflix, produced alongside Olympians Dwayne Wade and LeBron James. The film looks at the USA men’s basketball team at the 2008 Olympics, and was in Netflix’s global Top 10 in 63 countries for its first four weeks of release and won a Sports Emmy Award in the Long Documentary category.