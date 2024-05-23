Joymo has partnered with the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe (WBSC Europe) to provide OTT streaming services.

Joymo has developed and built a new digital content platform (baseballeurope.tv) that will broadcast baseball and softball to subscribing audiences worldwide.

As the confederation for Baseball and Softball in Europe, including governance of all European level National Teams and Club competitions, WBSC Europe organises over 20 Championships and Cups per year. The vast majority will be streamed on the platform.

In total, more than 700 games will be broadcast directly to fans in the first year of the Joymo-powered service, starting with the newly-created Baseball European Champions Cup.

Discussing the partnership, WBSC Europe President, Kruno Karin, said: “This is a significant moment for our sports and WBSC Europe. In order to grow our games, we know that we have to provide more access to quality live content. The partnership with Joymo enables us to do that on a global basis. Our investment elevates the production of our events dramatically and creates a true digital home for the sport which should excite baseball and softball fans everywhere.”

Mike Emery, CEO at Joymo, added: “We are delighted that Joymo’s technical expertise and experience in developing bespoke digital streaming solutions has been recognised by WBSC Europe. We have worked hand-in-hand with WBSC Europe to develop the baseballeurope.tv platform and we will continue to be a strategic support to ensure high quality streams are delivered, and more fans are reached than ever before, powering the growth of the sport for generations to come”.

Tournament passes for baseballeurope.tv are available from €14.99, with the option to purchase single games on a pay-per-view basis.