Sky has revealed the viewing figures for its coverage of the final of the PDC World Darts Championship were down from last year, with an average audience of 2.7m and a peak of around 3.1m. This compares to an average of 3.1m and a peak of 3.71m last year.

The final saw Luke Littler secure the win, making him the youngest ever player to be crowned PDC World Darts Champion.

Despite the viewership figures being lower than last year, when Littler lost in the final to Luke Humphries, the ratings are still higher than any other non-football audience in the last 12 months. As a comparison, the F1 British Grand Prix had an average of 2.2m viewers.

The semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championships averaged 1.5m viewers, which was 39% up year-on-year. Last year’s final was the most watched darts event ever on Sky and NOW.