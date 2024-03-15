Jose Mourinho and Carlos Alcaraz doc are joined by second series of Full Contact and more

Netflix has unveiled its slate of sport content for 2024, including documentaries on Jose Mourinho, Carlos Alcaraz, and the Euro 2020 final.

Alcaraz (working title) will follow the tennis prodigy through the 2024 season, and is produced by Morena Films - which is also producing Netflix’s upcoming LaLiga docuseries. Meanwhile, Mourinho (working title), produced by John Battsek (Beckham; The Deepest Breath; WHAM!) and directed by Joe Pearlman (Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now; Robbie Williams; Bros: After The Screaming Stops) will include exclusive interviews with the man himself, players and peers spanning his impressive career - lifting the veil on the man behind the “special one” persona.

Both Alcaraz and Mourinho are set to be available in 2025, which is the same as the second series of Six Nations: Full Contact. The Box To Box production, executive-produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Martin Conway, will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2024 Six Nations - after the recently released first series examined the 2023 competition. Broadcast Sport spoke to Box To Box head of sport and factual Warren Smith about its docuseries strategy earlier this year.

Ahead of the Euros this summer, Netflix will look back at the final of the last edition of the tournament in The Final: Attack On Wembley, and the resulting fan unrest and attempts to storm the stadium. Using first-hand testimony and user-generated-content, the film is executive produced by Aloke Devichand, James Rogan and Soleta Rogan and directed by Rob Miller and Kwabena Oppong.

Finally, Netflix’s Untold documentary series will be turning its eye to football. Looking at stories from across the footballing world, the show aims to show candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, and even humour beneath the sweat.

These projects will join Netflix’s existing slate, which includes Beckham; Tour De France; Full Swing; Quarterback; Captains Of The World; Sprint (working title); Sunderland ’Til I Die, LaLiga; Last Chance U; The Last Dance, Cheer, and At Home With The Furys.