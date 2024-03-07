It will be Netflix’s third live sports event, following The Netflix Cup and The Netflix Slam

Netflix is to exclusively live stream Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)’s Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson heavyweight boxing “mega-event” on Saturday 20 July.

The boxing match takes place at the 80,000 seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson marks Jake Paul’s most-anticipated fight to date and his second fight of 2024 following back-to-back knockouts against professional boxers and Golden Glove winners Ryan Bourland (last week) and Andre August in December 2023.

Paul said: “It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

“Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson.

Tyson adds: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.”

MVP was established in 2021 by Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul. Partnering with Netflix will distribute the event globally to hundreds of millions of fans.

Bidarian says: “Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once in a lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history. Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Thank you to Netflix for their vision and trust in MVP to put on this historic event.”

Paul vs. Tyson will be Netflix’s third live sports event, following The Netflix Cup and The Netflix Slam.

Gabe Spitzer, vice president, nonfiction sports, Netflix, said: “Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” said . “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”