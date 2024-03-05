Manchester City’s self-produced six-part docuseries, Together: Treble Winners, charting the club’s treble-winning season will be available on Netflix from 2 April.

The wait is almost over… Together: Treble Winners 🏆🏆🏆



The immersive six-part docuseries available globally, only on @netflix, from April 2. pic.twitter.com/WuO4pbIaqv — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 5, 2024

It will exclusively released on Netflix and features key moments from Erling Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City and preseason in the United States, to the final weeks of the Premier League season, the FA Cup Final at Wembley and the club’s first Champions League Final victory in Istanbul.

The series includes fly on the wall, never before seen footage, says Manchester City. It was filmed by an embedded camera crew and produced by City Studios, the club’s creative content and production hub.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, said: “To win the Treble was a truly special moment for this Club and every single person involved from our players, our coaches, our backroom staff all worked so hard every single day to achieve what we did.

“I am so proud that we continue to fight for our success, for the next trophy, for the next game. We will always remember this incredible time and I hope our fans do when watching this new series.”

Manchester City captain, Kyle Walker added: “The 2022/23 season was incredible for the players and this football club. To win the Treble is historic and will be remembered for a long time by everyone connected with Manchester City.

“As players, we’re proud of everything we achieved and this series captures the determination, hard work and togetherness we have as a team to drive us forward and win. We’re grateful to all of our fans who have supported us along the way, we could not have done it without them and I hope they enjoy the series as they relive the special moments that we shared.”

Nuria Tarre, chief marketing and fan experience officer at City Football Group, said: “Manchester City has an innovative and industry leading approach centred around our in-house creative and production hub, City Studios, and it is testament to the talent and hard work of the team that the latest documentary series will be released on Netflix.

“Being able to capture such a uniquely talented group of players and show the highs and lows of the season, the moments of togetherness and the historic achievements has been a privilege for City Studios.

“The club was the first to allow cameras behind the scenes back in 2018 with All or Nothing and over the last four years we’ve had an embedded crew following our team every season to create the best, exclusive content that isn’t usually shown in football.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in our journey as one of the leading global sports entertainment organisations and we hope our fans and everyone around the world enjoys.”