The channel features around the clock darts programming, including Super Series tournaments and 104 live matches every week

FAST platform Pluto TV is to air Modus Super Series Darts across multiple international markets, including exclusively in the UK, GSA and Denmark.

The streamer will being free darts coverage to fans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Through the deal, Pluto TV is also becoming title sponsor of Modus Super Series.

Modus Super Series Darts is a new channel on Pluto TV dedicated to providing darts programming around the clock, with 104 live matches every week.

The channel features a mix of live matches, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes content.

This Saturday (18 January), the channel will air The Legends League Finals Night, a special live show featuring Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, who will be in the studio providing analysis for the live action.

Olivier Jollet, executive vice president, international general manager at Pluto TV, said: “Darts has recently captivated millions of fans worldwide, becoming a true sport phenomenon. Pluto TV’s Modus Super Series Darts channel is set to elevate the experience even further. Fans can look forward to an exciting array of content, including live tournaments and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, all available for free. The Modus Darts Super Series is a fantastic addition to Pluto TV’s lineup, showcasing our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content that truly feeds fandoms.”

Chris Murphy, CEO and executive producer, Modus Super Series, added: “We are absolutely delighted to collaborate with Pluto TV to bring a dedicated darts channel to fans. This partnership is a testament to the growing popularity of darts and our commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible entertainment to viewers and opportunities for players to tread a pathway to the very top. We are proud to be platformed on Pluto TV, which is easily accessible and free, and will undoubtedly bring more eyes onto darts. It is a perfect partnership with a tournament, sport and streaming television service that are experiencing rapid global growth. We are excited to provide darts content around the clock.”