The Premier League has reportedly approached the FA about an “incredibly long term” deal for its international rights.

According to Sport Business, the Premier League’s late bid has scuppered a potential deal between the FA and Infront for its rights across Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe. The rights have now been re-tendered to include a potentially indefinite duration and adding more territories.

The Premier League is reportedly aiming to eventually hold the rights in every international territory in what would be an “incredibly long term” deal. Such is the length of the proposed agreement, that the season-long gap between when the Premier League’s international rights are available and when the FA’s become available would be less of an issue.

The Premier League has predicted that income from its international rights will soon surpass that from its domestic rights, with a recent £2 billion deal in the US showing the potential for growth.

FA senior brand manager Ryan Armstrong spoke last year about how the organisation tries to work with international broadcasters to educate audiences on the FA Cup and bring a narrative to the action taking place.