The streamer has announced the first five games it will cover in the UK and Ireland

Prime has announced the first matches it will show during its debut season of UEFA Champions League coverage in the UK and Ireland.

It will show live UEFA Champions League action every Tuesday in the competition. Its first batch of fixtures include Liverpool vs AC Milan on 17 September, and Arsenal vs Paris Saint Germain at The Emirates Stadium on 1 October.

Prime will also show Manchester City vs Feyenoord at the Etihad on 26 November.

There will also be League Phase fixtures exclusively on Prime on 10 December and 21 January that will be announced at a later date.

Gabby Logan is heading up the streamer’s coverage, with pundits including Clarence Seedorf, Daniel Sturridge, Josie Henning, Frank Lampard, Gaël Clichy and Laura Georges.

Jon Champion and Alan Shearer will provide live commentary of every top Tuesday match with Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe reporting from inside the stadium.