Prime Video has renewed its rights to air Roland-Garros night sessions in France.

The four-year extension sees the total number of sessions streamed increase to 11 from 2024. These will include two exclusive quarter-final matches and Prime Video will continue to broadcast the semi-finals and finals of the tournament co-exclusively. Prime members in France will have access to this coverage at no additional cost to their membership.

Prime Video first began broadcasting Roland-Garros night sessions in 2021, and its coverage features full French commentary, in-studio discussion and analysis as well as full match replays.

Alex Green, MD of Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “Roland-Garros is one of the most iconic events in the sporting calendar and we’re looking forward to broadcasting the tournament’s best matches for another four years. We’ve greatly enjoyed partnering with the FFT to establish the night sessions as essential evening viewing in France. With even more headline matches from 2024 we will build on this progress to deliver the highest quality broadcast for our Prime members.”

In the UK, Prime Video has taken a step back from tennis, with the US Open returning to Sky Sports and the pay-TV broadcaster also heavily linked with taking the ATP and WTA rights.