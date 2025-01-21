Prime Video has revealed that Lorton Entertainment’s Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era docuseries will be premiere on 28 February in the UK, Nordics and Benelux.

Lorton produced the series, and it was executive produced by Ed Barratt, Julian Bird, Lucy Hardy, Angus Paskin-Orr, Kenneth Shepherd and Jonathan Smith. Richard Cooke was showrunner.

The four-part series charts Liverpool’s rise to the top of European football under manager Jurgen Klopp, featuring extensive interviews with the man himself both while he was manager and since he has left the club. It will also feature interviews with current players and coaches such as Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Pep Lijnders, Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Jayden Danns.

Former players Jamie Carragher and Adam Lallana are also involved, as well as figures from outside of Anfield, such as journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Each episode will move backwards and forwards in time, to show the difference made while Klopp was at the helm, with the productions cameras onsite during his last campaign. You can watch the trailer below.