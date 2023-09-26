Karate-do: The Path Of Sandra Sanchez is now available on the platform

Rakuten TV has launched Karate-do: The Path Of Sandra Sanchez as part of the Rakuten Originals collection.

The documentary tells the story of the Olympic karate champion, and is available for free in the UK as well as 41 other European countries. The film looks at key moments in Sanchez’s life, her hometown, Talavera de la Reina, to Dubai, where she reached the top in her last world championship, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where she won gold.

Sanchez herself speaks on her life and career, as well as her coach and husband Jesús del Moral, her Karate teacher and instructor since she was 6 years old Javier Pineño, her parents and brother, and karatekas like Shimizu, Rika Usami and Okamura Sensei.

It is directed by José Manuel Alfaro Lorenzo and produced by Doble Once Filmmakers (11:11) in association with OEOE Marketing.