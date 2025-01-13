It now has additional interactive features, and a new look and feel.

Rugby League Commercial and IMG have teamed up to refresh the ‘Our League’ app.

The app now has new interactive features, and a new look and feel.

Our League provides the latest news, videos and key information via its Match Centre, which covers all levels of the game.

This includes the three Betfred Super Leagues – Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair – as well as cup competitions, such as the Betfred Challenge Cup, and Community Rugby League divisions like the National Conference League.

Ahead of the 2025 Betfred Super League season launch in February, Our League will host a new Predictor game that enables fans to predict results and earn weekly rewards. There will also be improved functionality across interactive features such as Player of the Match votes, polls and quizzes. These features will also be available across the Super League and Rugby League websites.

Originally launched in 2017, membership of Our League has climbed steadily to now exceed 300,000.

Rugby League says the app has consistently high levels of engagement.

IMG is leading the digital transformation across RL Commercial’s platforms as part of its long-term strategic partnership with Rugby League.