Channel is available on Sky Sports YouTube and App until 7pm today, 2 October

Sky Sports News has gone free-to-air for 12 hours to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The channel is available on the Sky Sports YouTube and App for 12 hours, 7am-7pm, today, 2 October. This is after a weekend that included Team Europe regaining the Ryder Cup, Premier League football, th Rugby World Cup, the return of the Women’s Super League, and more. As well as the regular news updates, there will be a number of special guests.

There has also been a bespoke video created to celebrate the landmark.

Director of Sky Sports News Mark Alford said: “It’s a landmark year for us in Sky Sports News. We’re celebrating our 25th birthday from a fully refurbished state-of-the-art studio and broadcast gallery. So many brilliant journalists and technical professionals have been instrumental in the ever-evolving success and innovation of this news organisation.

“We’re immensely proud to bring people sports news they can trust, first and fast. And that’s why you’ll find Sky Sports News rolling on the screens in gyms, pubs and clubs throughout the UK and Ireland and our content being consumed on millions of mobile phones across the world.”

Over the last 25 years, Sky Sports News has had over 154,700 broadcast hours involving 100,000 Sky Sports News crews who have reported from across the world, 49 deadline days and approximately 25,000 Premier League goals.