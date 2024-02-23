Sky Sports Tennis launched earlier this month, becoming the home of the broadcaster’s ATP, WTA, and US Open rights.

It has launched the channel with an advert created by Sky Creative, which you can watch below. It takes inspiration from the “Balls” advert from 2005 for the Sony Bravia TV, adding the tagline “new balls please”.

This has been paired with an out-of-home campaign consisting of 3D billboard showing a tennis ball stuck in a frame and a tennis ball tube.

Dave Stratton, director of marketing for Sky Sports, commented: “this is a new, dedicated Tennis channel which will bring fans more of the sport they love. We’ve strived to ensure cut through with bold work which brings to life tennis iconography that will resonate with everyone who loves watching and playing the game. The channel is innovative, bold and fresh, and I think we’ve served up a campaign which delivers on those attributes.”

Rob Welch, creative director for Sky Creative, added: “We wanted to put something impactful out there for the public to enjoy for real.”

Sky Sports Tennis will host over 4,000 matches and 80 tournaments annually, and is available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages.