Sky Sports has partnered with The Offside Rule podcast for the Women’s World Cup.

Hosts Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay will be joined by former Lionesses and stars of the international game in the show, which started 13 July and will be available on podcast services after the last match of each day at the tournament. There will be analysis of all fixtures while reporters on the ground in Australia and New Zealand will share news and action.

The Offside Rule has covered very major women’s football tournament since 2015, but had come to an end earlier this year when its then publisher, The Athletic, changed its audio strategy. It is unclear if it will continue with Sky beyond the World Cup.

Borsay said: “We are so excited to work with Sky Sports over the World Cup and offer football fans our expertise and dedicated journalism we have provided consistently over the last 10 years. As the first-ever outlet to produce a daily tournament show, we’ve earned the respect of players and teams to deliver authentic, trusted content.

“We want to bring The Offside Rule podcast back to the format where we made our name in women’s football – the World Cup. Quick turnaround, dedicated shows, published every matchday, plus previews to help build excitement, we can’t wait!”

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, added: “Kait and Lynsey are hugely respected in football, and we’re delighted to welcome them and the Offside Rule to our platform.

“Their knowledge and insight – and, of course, that of their guests - will be a significant addition to our Women’s World Cup content. The Offside Rule’s daily pod will complement our brilliant existing women’s football podcast Three Players And A Podcast, which will continue to discuss the biggest issues in the game.

“I’m excited to hear The Offside Rule and all our Sky Sports journalists reporting on impressive performances from both England and the Republic of Ireland over the next few weeks. Fans can keep across their progress on the Sky Sports app and on Sky Sports News.”