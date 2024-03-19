Soccer Aid has announced its 2024 lineup, with Bobby Brazier, Sam Thompson, Erin Doherty, Frank Lampard, Stuart Broad, Eden Hazard and Gladiator’s Diamond to make their debuts.

Celebrity returnees from previous years are Robbie Williams, Roman Kemp, Martin Compston, Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Brooker, Tom Grennan and Maisie Adam.

Meanwhile sports people who will be taking part again are Usain Bolt, Harry Redknapp, Mauricio Pochettino, Jesus Perez, Jill Scott, Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, Sir Mo Farah, David James, Tommy Fury, Gary Cahill, David Seaman, Roberto Carlos, Joe Cole and Jack Wilshere.

Soccer Aid for Unicef will take place on 9 June at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea, and more players will be announced in due course. Tickets are on sale now. Lampard will manage the England side while current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the World XI.

The TV broadcast will be shown on ITV1, STV and ITVX, with Dermot O’Leary hosting alongside Alex Scott. Sam Matterface will commentate with Iain Stirling on co-comms, and there will be a half time entertainment show - with the performer to be announced. Previous performers include Rita Ora, Robbie Williams and Tom Grennan.

O’Leary said: “We’re one big team at Soccer Aid for UNICEF, united by a goal to help protect play for children everywhere, and I’m thrilled to be part of that team once again this year. For millions of children around the world, conflicts and disasters are destroying their safe spaces to play and hunger and disease are leaving them unable to grow up healthy and strong.

“Buying a ticket for this year’s star-studded match will help give children a chance to grow up happy and healthy and, whoever you support, I know it’s going to an absolutely fantastic night at Stamford Bridge”.