IMG-owned in-flight and cruise channel Sport 24 has picked up the rights to Euro 2024.

Under the agreement, Sport 24 and its secondary channel Sport 24 Extra will show 50+ games of the tournament live on airlines and cruise ships around the world. Taking place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024, the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship will be the third consecutive edition of the men’s competition to be broadcast on the channel.

It joins the likes of the Premier League, Champions League, and more on the channel, which is on nearly 600 planes and 115 ships. These include Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Silversea.

Richard Wise, SVP, Content and Channels for IMG’s media business said: “The UEFA EURO has delivered some of the most exciting international football action in recent years, with millions of fans around the world tuning in for every game. We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with UEFA and ensure fans can enjoy seamless live coverage of the tournament even while travelling.”

Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra are produced from IMG’s production HQ at Stockley Park.