Sportel Monaco has revealed the conference programme for the three-day event (28-30 October 2024).

The conference is housed at the heart of the exhibition and sports market floor, which the event organiser says is the largest gathering of its kind, bringing together decision makers from the global sports media industry.

The speaker sessions feature J. Michael Evans, president and director of Alibaba Group; Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of OBS; Scott Young, SVP content, production and business operations, WBD Sports Europe; and Michael R. Payne, all sharing insights around their involvement in Paris 2024.

Other speakers joining the conference programme include Gerard Piqué, founder of the Kosmos-Kings football league, who will share insight about the creation of this competition with a Gen Z focus and how it is disrupting the game.

Marco Materazzi, official ambassador of (GRAS) Blockchain Sports and mentor of the Brazilian reality show O Grande Jogo (The Big Game), also joins the conference, along with LaLiga president, Javier Tebas, who will present a keynote session about how LaLiga is leading the change in fighting piracy in the sports media and broadcast industry.

Masterclass sessions at Sportel Monaco include Behind the Lens: Creating a Successful Sports Docuseries, with the PGA Tour (Tom Jeffs), World Athletics (James Lord) and Fremantle (Georgette Schlick).

Another panel discussion is What’s Next for Cricket as it Continues its Growth Journey?, including FOX Sports Australia (Nic Goard), Rajasthan Royals, (Jake Lush McCrum) and Quidich (Gaurav Metha).

Sponsorship is now the second most important revenue stream for most rights holders and an informative panel, and the session The Role of Sponsorship Evolving in an Industry Under Pressure to Generate Revenues, will dive into the different models of sponsorship. Sponsorship experts led by Sportel’s Giovanni Aquilanf in this session include Milano Corfna 2026 (Nevio Devide), FIFA, (Marco Nazzari) and Protocol Sports Markefng (Lowell Conn).

Opening the conference programme will be podcast pioneers, Unofficial Partner, with their sports media podcast series coming to the Sportel stage.

Meanwhile, The Bundle Live session will explore the biggest stories of 2024 and the people and companies having the greatest impact on the sports media industry.

Insights will be shared by Gemba Europe & Middle East (Claire Kelly), EBU (Glen Killane), OneFootball (Yannick Ramcke) and led by Unofficial Partner’s Richard Gillis.

Speakers Corner will also play host to a slate of case studies and presentations highlighting the latest technologies and solutions trending for the sports media and broadcast industry.

These include Live Sport Production (LiveU with EBU/Actua Films); Building a Champions League of MMA (PFL); How FAST is Shaping the Future of Sports Streaming (WURL with EBU/Nagra and World Rugby); Maximising a League’s Value Beyond Automatic Production (Spiideo with Svensk Elifotboll); First Live Referee Camera in MMA (Tivio Studio); Amazon Web Services Innovation in Sport (AWS with European League of Football); Future Fans: Engaging Younger Audiences with GenAI (WSC Sports); Reality Show the Big Game (Blockchain Sports with Marco Materazzi); Revolutionising Sports Streaming: AI and New Monetisation Innovations (Harmonic) and The Opportunities and Vision for Regional Sports: CBC Sports Connect’s Evolution (Pixellot with CBC).

New for 2024, the Innovation Stage includes sessions such as Private 5G, Mobile & Ultra Low Latency: Lessons Learned from a Summer in Paris (Haivision); Sports ABC – Sports Economy and AI Tech (ISB with Ztudium); and Breaking Down The Fan-Centered Formula for Sports Streaming Success (Infront Lab).

Furthermore, the Pitch session, focuses on a select group of new Sportel companies that are transforming and revolutionising sports content with AI and other groundbreaking technologies. The session is powered by Magnifi, with each pitcher having three minutes to present and two minutes Q&A, to impress both the audience and an international panel of judges, with the winners receiving prize money.

Sportel Monaco is also hosting a special event championing women in sports media and innovation, co-sponsored by AWS, with a networking lunch and the panel, How Women are Driving Innovation in Sports, featuring AWS (Julie Souza), with Formula E (Aarti Dabas), and SailGP (Melissa Lawton) and Sportradar (Diana Ustymenko).

Wrapping up on day three is the Sports & Generative AI Workshop, with sessions debating the potential role AI will play in everything from rights, advertising, content creation, content distribution, and the fan experience, addressing concerns and opportunities.

Panelists include AWS (Paul Devlin and Dave Mace), PGA Tour (Scott Gutterman), Veritone (Peter Leeb), Magnifi (Ross Tanner) Spectatr (Shifa Garg), ISB (Ursula Romero), HBS (Johannes Franken) and Tradable Bits (Maurizio Barbieri).

Loris Menoni, executive director, Sportel Monaco, said: “Sportel Monaco continues to evolve, with the pulse of the sports media landscape. This year, we are thrilled to welcome an unprecedented number of executive leaders and innovators, sharing their visions on the future of sports media and the technologies that are redefining our industry. In 2024, the focus on emerging trends such as AI and innovations for broadcast, demonstrates how Sportel remains at the forefront of innovation. Our goal is to provide participants with an environment where they can not only discover these technologies and trends, but also engage with the minds shaping the future of global sports.”