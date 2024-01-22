The Hexagon Cup has turned to Story10 to boost exposure of its inaugural tournament, taking place in Madrid, 31 January - 4 February.

Launched by SNTV and a joint venture between IMG and the Associated Press, the video production and distribution agency will amplify highlights and pre- and post-event features from the padel competition across its network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcast partners.

ITVX will be streaming the event live in the UK, with highlights on ITV4, and Aurora is producing the coverage. Eurosport and discovery+ will be its homes across Europe.

James Dobbs, managing director of Story10’s parent company SNTV, said “We’re excited to contribute to the promotion of the inaugural Hexagon Cup padel competition across our engaged global media network, helping raise awareness of the event and engage with new international audiences. With buy-in from top sports and entertainment talent, this competition has all the ingredients to be a huge success.”

Tim Godfrey, strategic advisor to the Hexagon Cup, said, “As a brand-new tournament, getting the right distribution channels is key to building the Hexagon Cup visibility and ultimately its success. This partnership with Story10 will help us to reach and engage sports fans around the world, supporting our goal to bring the excitement of padel to new audiences around the world.”

The Hexagon Cup has an equality-based team format, top-tier padel players, and celebrity teams, including the Rafa Nadal Academy powered by Richard Mille team; RL9 by the Barcelona FC footballer Robert Lewandowski; Team AD/vantage by legendary tennis player Andy Murray; ElevenEleven Team USA, owned by U.S actress Eva Longoria; Team Bella Puerto Rico; and a fan-led Hexagon Cup team.

It features six teams, each featuring a male, female and Next Gen pair who compete for a prize pool of €1 million. The first tournament will see the six teams divided into two qualifying groups and compete in a series of head-to-head matchups, with the top two from each group advancing to the finals to compete to become the first Hexagon Cup champion.