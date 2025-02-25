Warner Bros. Discovery has moved all of its cycling coverage to TNT Sports, ahead of the Eurosport brand exiting the UK this week.

TNT Sports is set to replace Eurosport from 28 February, as announced last month. All of Eurosport’s live and non-live cycling content moves to TNT Sports, meaning it will show 3,900 hours of cycling content including 2,500 hours of live action during 2025. Streaming access will continue to be through discovery+, until the launch of Max in 2026.

This includes every race on the men’s and women’s UCI World Tour in one place for the first time, alongside the Grand Tours, the Classics, the UCI World Championships across all disciplines, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series and more. In addition, from 2026, the broadcaster will exclusively show the Tour de France, marking the end of free-to-air coverage on ITV4.

Free-to-air coverage will be available through new weekly magazine show, The Ultimate Cycling Show on Quest. Presented by Orla Chennaoui and Adam Blythe, and featuring regular guests, the first episode airs on 27 February at 22:00 GMT with 15 episodes planned throughout the season. There will also be daily evening highlights of Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta and of the Paris-Roubaix on Quest, and there will also be free highlights through the TNT Sports Cycling YouTube channel.

TNT Sports’ road cycling coverage will be presented and analysed by Road - Adam Blythe, Carlton Kirby, Dani Christmas, Dani Rowe, Hannah Walker, Matt Stephens, Orla Chennaoui, Robbie McEwen, and Broadcast Sport Commentator of the Year - Rob Hatch, while mountin biking will have Oli Beckingsale, Josh Carlson, Kate Mason, and Ric McLaughlin.

In addition to live and magazine content, there will be original documentaries such as Mads Pedersen – Fear Nothing. Produced by Eurosport Denmark, Fear Nothing includes four hour-long episodes telling the journey of the 2019 UCI World Road Race Champion from the Lidl-Trek team in his ongoing quest to achieve one of professional cycling’s greatest feats by winning a Monument.

In addition, eight-part series Race Bikes will interview the creators, engineering pioneers and athletes who have created history by designing, and racing on, the world’s fastest off-road bikes.

TNT Sports is also launching Just Ride, a scheme promoting cycling to young riders and families. It will offer a cash prize for cycling tribes who can demonstrate their passion for the sport by submitting their videos through a new nationwide competition, with shortlisted entries set to be broadcast on TNT Sports and Quest. Submissions are set to open this spring ahead of the winning entry being announced on the final day of the UCI Road World Championships on 28 September.

This announcement comes less than a week after TNT Sports revealed how it would integrate Eurosport’s motorbike competitions into its coverage.

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our unwavering commitment to cycling and its fanbase has seen us continuously invest in the sport for many years. This has supported its growth whilst fans have benefitted from increased access to more live races than ever before, a further enhanced broadcast product, and even more stories told for cycling communities across Europe and beyond.

“Our approach to the 2025 season continues our mission to shine a light on every aspect of this epic sport – from the world’s greatest male and female riders to the stories from the passionate people at grassroots level keeping this industry spinning.

“We’re particular excited to underline this commitment in the UK where TNT Sports becomes the new ultimate home of cycling. The sport is further elevated as it now sits alongside other premium properties such as Premier League football, Premiership rugby and international cricket where it will benefit from even greater reach through a single access point. Alongside this, we’re excited to launch a new initiative designed to support the development of the next generation of professional riders as well as premiering a new free-to-air show which will expose the sport to new fans across the country.”