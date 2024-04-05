Channel 4

Trail: Defiance: Fighting The Far Right, Channel 4

2024-04-05T11:14:00

defiance-press-release2

Rogan Productions series examining how Britain’s Asian community was targeted with a campaign of violence and murder between 1976 and 1981

