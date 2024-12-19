Channel 4

Trail: Patience, Channel 4

2024-12-19T09:41:00

Patience

Six-part drama about a woman who works in the Criminal Records Office with a passion for crime solving. Co-produced by Beta Film and Eagle Eye Drama

