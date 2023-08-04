Channel 4

Trail: Remarkable Places to Eat, More 4

2023-08-04T15:26:00

rpte - F+D ps - with sky darken + subject removed (1)

Culinary series that originally aired on BBC2. Produced by Outline Productions, in partnership with Birrificio Angelo Poretti

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 