Channel 4

Trail: The Rise And Fall Of Boris Johnson, Channel 4

2024-03-04T09:24:00

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson

Four-part doc series from 72 Films, on a meteoric rise to power, and the extraordinary events of a premiership

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 