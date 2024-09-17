Trail: Trump’s Heist: The President Who Wouldn’t Lose, Channel 4

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2024-09-17T08:18:00
Inside story of how, in the wake of his 2020 election defeat, Donald Trump and his loyalists set out to engineer victory. Produced by Amos Pictures
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now