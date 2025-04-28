Channel 4

Trail: Virgin Island, Channel 4

2025-04-28T15:30:00

Virgin Island

Double Act Productions series examining “intimacy anxiety” with young people visiting an island retreat to help overcome their fears around sex

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 