Channel 5

Trail: Michael Palin in Nigeria, Channel 5

2024-04-09T12:02:00

Michael Palin in Nigeria_EPISODE 1_image00046

ITN Productions doc series sees the veteran presenter embark on a 1300-mile journey across ‘The Giant of Africa’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 